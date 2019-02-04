#MondayMemes: Adam Levine’s tank top is the subject for new internet memes!

A lot happened yesterday, but one thing people can’t seem to stop talking about is Adam Levine’s tank top. What about it you ask? Well … it seems that the now infamous tank top has become endless fodder for internet memes. People seem to think Levine’s choice in tank tops resembles the pattern on their home decor!

Take a look at some of the tweets and memes below, and let us know what you think:

I too have an Adam Levine pillow pic.twitter.com/47fpuHI1mn — Nick lux (@NickWLux) February 4, 2019

YALL as soon as I saw Adam Levine’s shirt I said it looked like some 70s home decor, then facebook backed me up pic.twitter.com/nZp99NfdT4 — Morgan Jordal (@morganjordal) February 4, 2019

Even Levine’s bare skin got the meme treatment … comparing it to a Chipotle bag!