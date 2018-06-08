Moon still uses Hai Karate aftershave?!

If you’re unfamiliar with Hai Karate, it was aa budget aftershave on sale in the United States and the United Kingdom during the 1960s and the 1970s, it was Axe before Axe was a thing.

As a unique marketing ploy, in the early days each bottle of Hai Karate came with a small self-defense instruction booklet, to help wearers defend themselves against women. But what most people remember are it’s hilarious television commercials featuring a stereotypical nerd covering himself in the substance, suddenly being seduced by gorgeous females, and having to use his Hai Karate skills.

We recently found out Moon still uses the product, and when doing a little research we saw that our coworker, Beeker looks exactly like the guy in the commercial! So naturally we did a split screen.

Watch the commercial below, and then see our very own Hai Karate model: