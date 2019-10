To be completely honest, there are only a few of us here at KS95 that actively follow FOX’s hit show, The Masked Singer; however, we ALL love finding out who was unmasked throughout the season.

Last time we learned that Johnny Weir and YouTuber Ninja were behind two of the masks. And now we get to find out who is behind the Panda!

Watch The Panda perform below:



The Panda is revealed … it’s Laila Ali!