Move over #MPRRaccoon, and meet “Daredevil Raccoon!”

The world watched as the #MPRRacoon scaled that building back in June, but little did they know another raccoon lingered in the dark waiting for his/her moment to shine!
Meet the “Daredevil Raccoon!”
Watch as this raccoon climbs nearly 9 stories up the side of building off the Ocean City Boardwalk and then dive fearlessly to the ground! Is this raccoon the reincarnated spirit of Evil Knievel?
Hmmmm…
DAREDEVIL RACCOON: Incredible video shows a raccoon climbing roughly nine stories up a building off the Ocean City Boardwalk. It then appears to turn around and jump from the building, spiraling toward the ground. Then it gets up and walks away…
MORE: https://t.co/a7MU4FnFDT pic.twitter.com/njbzrFcWTF
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 21, 2018