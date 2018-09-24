Move over #MPRRaccoon, and meet “Daredevil Raccoon!”

The world watched as the #MPRRacoon scaled that building back in June, but little did they know another raccoon lingered in the dark waiting for his/her moment to shine!

Meet the “Daredevil Raccoon!”

Watch as this raccoon climbs nearly 9 stories up the side of building off the Ocean City Boardwalk and then dive fearlessly to the ground! Is this raccoon the reincarnated spirit of Evil Knievel?

Hmmmm…