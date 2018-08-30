“Mrs. Doubtfire” is heading to Broadway!
Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams / 20th Century Fox

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is heading to Broadway!

Posted by: Moon & Staci August 30, 2018 6 Views

Okay … who remembers the classic 1993 film, “Mrs. Doubtfire” It might not be Robin Williams finest work, but it’s a pretty great film nonetheless!

For those of you that a don’t remember or for some reason were living underground without any pop culture knowledge that year here’s the premise: In order to spend more time with his kids during a divorce a down and out Williams creates a secret identity as an elderly Scottish woman named Mrs. Doubtfire and gets hired to be the children’s caretaker. Shenanigans happen, and the essentially it all blows up in his face but it still works out in the end. Make sense? Great.

Well … either way, a new Mrs. Doubtfire musical is officially in the works. Written by John O’Farrell and Karen and Wayne Kirkpatrick (the team from Something Rotten!), and directed by Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) we don’t know much more than that, but it’s enough to get our hopes up!

Don’t let us down, Broadway! We’re rooting for you!

About Moon & Staci

Listen weekdays 2-7pm on 94.5 KS95!
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules