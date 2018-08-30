“Mrs. Doubtfire” is heading to Broadway!

Okay … who remembers the classic 1993 film, “Mrs. Doubtfire” It might not be Robin Williams finest work, but it’s a pretty great film nonetheless!

For those of you that a don’t remember or for some reason were living underground without any pop culture knowledge that year here’s the premise: In order to spend more time with his kids during a divorce a down and out Williams creates a secret identity as an elderly Scottish woman named Mrs. Doubtfire and gets hired to be the children’s caretaker. Shenanigans happen, and the essentially it all blows up in his face but it still works out in the end. Make sense? Great.

Well … either way, a new Mrs. Doubtfire musical is officially in the works. Written by John O’Farrell and Karen and Wayne Kirkpatrick (the team from Something Rotten!), and directed by Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) we don’t know much more than that, but it’s enough to get our hopes up!

Don’t let us down, Broadway! We’re rooting for you!