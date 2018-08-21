MTV’s “The Hills” is making a comeback?!

Last night (August 20th) was the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and during the awards show MTV released a teaser trailer for their former hit show, “The Hills.”

It seems the show will be returning under the name, “The Hills: New Beginnings” and will feature a few original cast members and their children! Wait … have we been following this show for so long that these people now have children?! And not only children but children old enough to be on a reality show!

Yes, we have. According to MTV executives, the show “will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning.”

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is set to air in 2019, which seems far away, but it will be here before we know it. Watch the teaser trailer below:

