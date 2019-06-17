Music video for “Runaway Train” turns 25 and continues to help find missing children

25 years ago the Minneapolis band Soul Asylum released “Runaway Train.” The song and the music video became an anthem of sorts to raise awareness about missing children.

Now the band has given the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) permission to re-record “Runaway Train” and it’s kind of a “game changer.”

When Soul Asylum released the original version “Runaway Train” in 1992 the music video featured the faces of 36 missing children, including Christopher Kerze of Eagan who disappeared in 1990.

Using the song and video, they were able to locate and recover 21 of the 36 children featured!

The new version of the song is done by Jamie N Commons, Skylar Gray and Gallant. It even uses geolocation technology; so you see different missing children, depending on where you are when you watch it. How cool is that?!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEW VIDEO!

The more the video is shared on social media, the more faces of different local kids will be seen, because it changes every time.