Musicians react to the Las Vegas shooting

Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson, and more react to the horrific shooting that happened at a music festival in Las Vegas.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.
Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H
My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss.
Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0
Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!
