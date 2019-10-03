Natalie Portman and Jimmy Fallon create and perform and scene for “Mad Lib Theater”

Do you remember Mad Libs? It’s a word game where one player prompts others for a list of words to substitute for blanks in a story, before reading the – often comical or nonsensical – story aloud.

Well … Jimmy Fallon and his team over at the Tonight Show have taken it one step further! In a pretty regular segment, Fallon and his guest will create a scene together and then act it out on camera. This week, he was joined by actress, Natalie Portman and let’s just say the scene doesn’t disappoint.

Watch the sketch below:

