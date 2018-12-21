It’s National Ugly Sweater Day! Check out our sweaters!

Here at KS95 we decided to get in on the “Ugly Sweater” action, see how the #KS95MorningShow and the #KS95AfternoonShow showcased their ugly sweater/holiday spirit!
Inspired by Awkward Family Photos, check out the KS95 “Awkward” Morning Show crew!
Happy #NationalUglySweaterDay from the #KS95MorningShow!
We’ll be back with more #NewMorningFun on Wednesday, January 2nd! – Crisco, Dez and Ryan (and Rudy!) pic.twitter.com/dHvFdlXCXo
— KS95 (@ks95) December 21, 2018
And introducing Santa Moon and his elves Staci, Bangs and Grant!
View this post on Instagram
The #KS95AfternoonShow decided to get in on #NationalUglySweaterDay, too!