It’s National Ugly Sweater Day! Check out our sweaters!

Posted by: KS95 December 21, 2018 0 Views

Here at KS95 we decided to get in on the “Ugly Sweater” action, see how the #KS95MorningShow and the #KS95AfternoonShow showcased their ugly sweater/holiday spirit!

Inspired by Awkward Family Photos, check out the KS95 “Awkward” Morning Show crew!

And introducing Santa Moon and his elves Staci, Bangs and Grant!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The #KS95AfternoonShow decided to get in on #NationalUglySweaterDay, too!

