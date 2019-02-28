NBC renews “Brooklyn 99” for another season

Posted by: KS95 February 28, 2019

The hit show, “Brooklyn 99” has been through a lot!

They were doing so great on Fox, and then in a flash the rug was ripped out from under them and they were cancelled. People were upset. People tweeted, Facebooked, and emailed. All hope seemed lost, but then …

NBC saw the opportunity and picked them back up! Relaunching the hit show on a new channel. It was a big risk for the network but they believed in the show as much as the people, and guess what?! It payed off! “Brooklyn 99” was just renewed for another season on NBC!

Watch as executives deliver the good news to the cast!

