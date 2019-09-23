NBC’s ‘The Good Place’ gives us an amazing three season recap!

If you are just now deciding that you want to get on board with NBC’s ‘The Good Place’ but realized that you might not know what’s going on … never fear!

For those of you that don’t have time to binge-watch three seasons of television between now and Thursday, just watch this video. It’s all the biggest and best highlights starting from season one. As a loyal watcher of the show, our social media guy Noah, said it’s solid. And since he has zero children and spends his time either running or binge-watching television, we trust his logic.

Watch the video below, and catch up on the past three seasons of NBC’s ‘The Good Place!’



Season four premieres on Thursday, September 26th!