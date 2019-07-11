#NBD: Alaskan moose decides to hang out in a sprinkler during record heat wave

#NBD: Alaskan moose decides to hang out in a sprinkler during record heat wave

Posted by: KS95 July 11, 2019 21 Views

Okay, if you thought the deer from earlier this week was shocking … check out this Alaskan moose camped out on someone’s lawn basking in the cool and refreshing sprinkler on a hot day!

“Alaska is dealing with a record heatwave right now and everyone is doing what they can to stay cool. Even the wildlife. This moose was just chilling under a sprinkler after sprinkler hopping from yard to yard before finally settling down for a good soak. High temperatures will continue to take a run at 90 degrees. Normal temps this time of a year in anchorage are in the mid 60’s.”

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules