NBD: Alaskan moose decides to hang out in a sprinkler during record heat wave

Okay, if you thought the deer from earlier this week was shocking … check out this Alaskan moose camped out on someone’s lawn basking in the cool and refreshing sprinkler on a hot day!

“Alaska is dealing with a record heatwave right now and everyone is doing what they can to stay cool. Even the wildlife. This moose was just chilling under a sprinkler after sprinkler hopping from yard to yard before finally settling down for a good soak. High temperatures will continue to take a run at 90 degrees. Normal temps this time of a year in anchorage are in the mid 60’s.”

Watch the video below:

