#NBD: Just Ted Danson learning how to “floss” on the set of NBC’s “The Good Place”

If you haven’t heard of flossing by now, you might as well be living under a rock. Flossing is a dance made wildly popular by both the infamous “backpack kid” from Katy Perry’s “Swish, Swish” performance on Saturday Night Live, and now Fortnite fans. Go to any function with a Jumbotron and music and eventually someone will jump up and show off their “flossing” skills.

That being said, it’s actually NOT that easy to do. Lucky for us, Ted Danson is a quick study. While on the set of NBC’s The Good Place, Danson was caught by his co-star Jameela Jamil learning how to floss from fellow co-star William Jackson Harper!

Watch Ted Danson “floss” below: