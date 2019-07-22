#NBD: This moose family decided to hang out in a neighborhood sprinkler for bit

If you thought we were experiencing strange weather here in Minnesota, imagine living in Alaska. After another roasting weekend in Anchorage footage of a cute mother moose and her two calves using a neighborhood sprinkler surfaced on the internet.

“A mama moose with twins were cooling down in my front yard. They are pretty common in my neighborhood. This was the same week Alaska was having a high heatwave up to 90+ degrees which is very unusual and so you saw local wildlife cooling down the best they can in the shade and lawn sprinklers. They moved from yard to yard in our neighborhood.”

Watch the video below:

