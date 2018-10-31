Neil Patrick Harris and family reveal another EPIC Halloween costume!

By now we pretty much know that Neil Patrick Harris and his happy family of four are going all out for Halloween, and every year they never disappoint!
Now usually NPH, David Burtka and their two twins opt for something cute and fun, but this year they went for spooky by dressing up as hitchhiking ghosts from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion ride!
Bravo, everyone. Bravo.
See previous years below:
2013: Alice in Wonderland
2013 (pt 2): Frankenstein, The Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula
Have a spooktacular night! Here's our family Halloween pic (via @projectphotoboo):
Well done, @DavidBurtka! pic.twitter.com/2ThNeFKdYQ
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 31, 2013
2014: The Joker, The Riddler, Batman, and Batgirl
2015: Star Wars
2016: Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean
2017: Circus