Neil Patrick Harris and family reveal another EPIC Halloween costume!

Neil Patrick Harris and family reveal another EPIC Halloween costume!

Posted by: KS95 October 31, 2018 5 Views

By now we pretty much know that Neil Patrick Harris and his happy family of four are going all out for Halloween, and every year they never disappoint!

Now usually NPH, David Burtka and their two twins opt for something cute and fun, but this year they went for spooky by dressing up as hitchhiking ghosts from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion ride!

Bravo, everyone. Bravo.

See previous years below:

2013: Alice in Wonderland

2013 (pt 2): Frankenstein, The Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula

2014: The Joker, The Riddler, Batman, and Batgirl

2015: Star Wars

2016: Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean

2017: Circus

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules