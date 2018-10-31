Neil Patrick Harris and family reveal another EPIC Halloween costume!

By now we pretty much know that Neil Patrick Harris and his happy family of four are going all out for Halloween, and every year they never disappoint!

Now usually NPH, David Burtka and their two twins opt for something cute and fun, but this year they went for spooky by dressing up as hitchhiking ghosts from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion ride!

Bravo, everyone. Bravo.

See previous years below:

2013: Alice in Wonderland

2013 (pt 2): Frankenstein, The Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula

Have a spooktacular night! Here's our family Halloween pic (via @projectphotoboo):

Well done, @DavidBurtka! pic.twitter.com/2ThNeFKdYQ — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 31, 2013

2014: The Joker, The Riddler, Batman, and Batgirl

2015: Star Wars

2016: Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean

2017: Circus