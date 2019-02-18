Netflix cancels both “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones”

If you were a fan of either “The Punisher” or “Jessica Jones” … the news is grim because Netflix has decided to give both shows the chop. The media giant still plans to released the third season of “Jessica Jones,” but after that it’s officially donezo.
After the announcement, Jon Bernthal took to Instagram to say a goodbye to the show, and to the character.
To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots. I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe.