Netflix cancels both “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones”

Netflix cancels both “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones”

Posted by: KS95 February 18, 2019 39 Views

If you were a fan of either “The Punisher” or “Jessica Jones” … the news is grim because Netflix has decided to give both shows the chop. The media giant still plans to released the third season of “Jessica Jones,” but after that it’s officially donezo.

After the announcement, Jon Bernthal took to Instagram to say a goodbye to the show, and to the character.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules