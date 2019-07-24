Netflix releases a new documentary film, ‘The Great Hack’

Hmmm … this could be interesting! Netflix just released a new documentary, ‘The Great Hack’ and it speaks to all the privacy conversations floating around the internet these days.

Check out the description below:

They took your data. Then they took control. The Great Hack uncovers the dark world of data exploitation through the compelling personal journeys of players on different sides of the explosive Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal. In select theaters and on Netflix July 24.

And now check out the trailer:

