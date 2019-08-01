Netflix releases an official trailer for ’13 Reasons Why: Season 3′

Posted by: KS95 August 1, 2019 1 Views

When 13 Reasons Why was released back in 2017, it immediately became a sensation. Everyone was talking about “that show,” even news outlets were talking about if the show was glorifying suicide. Basically, it was the talk of the town.

Now as we approach season 3, the story is less about Hannah Baker, because now the question is … who killed Bryce Walker?! We’ve traded suicide for murder and the new trailer gives us a creepy teen whodunit vibe.

Watch the trailer below and look for the new season of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix starting August 23rd.

