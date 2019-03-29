Netflix releases new trailer for their original film, “The Silence”

Who’s ready for another Netflix Original horror film?!

Ever since Netflix decided creating original content was much more profitable for them than hosting other people’s content, they have skyrocketed! There’s almost too much original content to watch anymore, and just when you think you’ve seen it all there’s some strange Netflix Original in your feed that has apparently been there the whole time. Who knew?

The media company just released a trailer for a new horror film titled, “The Silence” and we’re definitely on board; however, and this is huge … the film is very VERY reminiscent of the 2018 film, “A Quiet Place.” And by reminiscent we mean it’s basically the same.

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses. Based on the acclaimed novel, THE SILENCE is directed by John R. Leonetti (ANNABELLE) and stars Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf. Watch on April 10th, only on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below, and let us know what you think!

