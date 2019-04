Back in 2018, Beyonce’s Coachella performance not only appeased the masses in attendance but was also streamed live around the world for others to enjoy, too. It was much more than your typical Coachella headlining performance, and it was celebrated by her fans and even some of her haters.

This new Netflix documentary takes us back to 2018, and gives us an in-depth look at all that went into creating such a performance.

Watch the trailer below, and look for the film on Netflix April 17th!