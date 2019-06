Netflix renewed ‘Russian Doll’ for a second season!

If you didn’t watch the show the first time around, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up!



Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy. pic.twitter.com/kVmPsFG7M2 — Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019

Watch the season one trailer below: