Netflix tackles the world of dating shows with new series, “Dating Around”

Yes. We get it. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

Being the media giant they are, Netflix has decided to throw their creative hats into the ring of dating shows with their new series, “Dating Around.” The show follows six real-life singles varying in age and sexuality as they go on five first dates, and try to fine one person worthy of a second date.

The concept is very simple, and surprisingly unoriginal but knowing Netflix they will find a way to put some sort of Netflix spin on the whole thing … probably bring that Noah Centineo guy into one of the dates, who knows?!

Watch the trailer below:

