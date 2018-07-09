Netflix will no longer feature user reviews on its website

The time has come, and Netflix no longer cares about what we think. Kinda.

Starting July 30, Netflix users will no longer be able to write reviews on its website. The feature was already only available to desktop users, but now it will be discontinued permanently! You will still be able to read reviews till about mid-August but soon those will disappear, too.

“We are removing the ability to read and write reviews in the coming weeks,” a Netflix spokeswoman confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “This feature is only offered on the website and has seen declining usage over time. We have notified members who have used the feature recently that they will no longer be able to write reviews by the end of July and will no longer be able to read reviews by mid-August.”

Now if you don’t want people to watch something on Netflix, you’ll just have to rely on good ole’ word of mouth.