Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ is renewed for a second season

If you found yourself binge-watching Netflix’s Dead to Me, know that you were absolutely not alone. And now, it’s been confirmed that the hit show will be back for another season!

On Monday, Liz Feldman’s dark-comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini was officially renewed for a second season. The show follows Jen (played by Applegate) as she struggles to solve the mystery of her husband’s hit-and-run murder!

Watch the trailer for season one below: