Never underestimate the power of Taco Bell!

Never underestimate the power of Taco Bell!

Posted by: KS95 March 4, 2019 20 Views

It sounds terrible, but never underestimate the power of Taco Bell sauce packets. A man from Oregon was stranded in the snow for nearly five days and managed to survive by eating Taco Bell sauce packets.

Yes. That is correct. Taco Bell sauce packets.

The man and his dog were rescued eventually, but lesson learned … better add some sauce packets to your car survival kit.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules