It sounds terrible, but never underestimate the power of Taco Bell sauce packets. A man from Oregon was stranded in the snow for nearly five days and managed to survive by eating Taco Bell sauce packets.
Yes. That is correct. Taco Bell sauce packets.
The man and his dog were rescued eventually, but lesson learned … better add some sauce packets to your car survival kit.
Oregon man, dog found alive after spending 5 days in vehicle stuck in snow, eating taco sauce https://t.co/zXvOEilNyM pic.twitter.com/TyrxT0rg7W
— KGW News (@KGWNews) March 3, 2019