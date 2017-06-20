New 2017 Minnesota State Fair Food!

We’re so excited for the Minnesota State Fair this year! Look at the new food!
A Bacon Fluffernutter???? YUM!
Photo credit: Minnesota State Fair
-
-
Bacon Fluffernutter Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling.
-
-
Bacon Up Pup A Belgian waffle served on-a-stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and bacon.
-
-
Bowl O’ Dough Scoops of straight-up, raw cookie dough that is safe to eat and available in four flavors
-
-
Breakfast Buddy Bowl Waffle bowl filled with hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with a biscuit, country sausage gravy and green onions.
-
-
Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewery’s Chestnut Hill Brown Ale with smoked Gouda cheese, baked in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze.
-
-
Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Dorito® corn chips and nacho cheese.
-
-
Cherry Bombs Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.
-
-
Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread.
-
-
Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with Lingonberry sauce.
-
-
Deep-Fried Avocado Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
-
-
Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan Steak marinated in Modist Deviation 004 – Mexican Dark Chocolate Stout beer, grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread.
-
-
Double Dose of Pork Belly 100% ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun.
-
-
Duck Bacon Wontons Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce.
-
-
Fall Guy Breakfast Panini Capicola and scrambled egg topped with white cheddar on ciabatta.
-
-
Honey Puffs (Loukamades) Deep-fried dough balls crispy outside and sweet inside, tossed in a sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
-
-
Italian Bomba Sandwich Beer-braised pork shoulder with prosciutto cotto ham, fontina cheese, giardiniera (Italian relish) and aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll.
-
-
Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.
-
-
Memphis Totchos Sliced bananas and sautéed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce.
-
-
Mini Sconuts Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella®, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. (Gluten-free)
-
-
Mobster’s Caviar Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts, served with whole wheat flatbread crackers.
-
-
Pie’n the Sky Malt & Sundae A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced “airplane” cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt
-
-
Pizzarito Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara.
-
-
Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, mole coloradito sauce and black bean and pineapple relish.
-
-
Sonoran Sausage: ONE.BAD.DOG Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce.
-
-
Spicy Thai Noodles Rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes. (Gluten-free)
-
-
Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair Kernza® flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze.
-
-
Sweety’s Churros Sweet potato, cinnamon and nutmeg kneaded into a traditional churro dough, deep-fried and served with a side of chocolate or maple-brown sugar sauce or whipped cream.
-
-
Swing Dancer Sandwich Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, served with sliced lemon garnish.
-
-
Swine & Spuds Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean Bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce.
-
-
Triple Truffle Trotters Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries.
-
-
Wild Bill’s Breakfast Bake Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa and a mix of lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro.