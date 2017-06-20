New 2017 Minnesota State Fair Food!

We’re so excited for the Minnesota State Fair this year! Look at the new food!

A Bacon Fluffernutter???? YUM!

Bacon Fluffernutter Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling.
Bacon Up Pup A Belgian waffle served on-a-stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and bacon.
Bowl O’ Dough Scoops of straight-up, raw cookie dough that is safe to eat and available in four flavors

Breakfast Buddy Bowl Waffle bowl filled with hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with a biscuit, country sausage gravy and green onions.
Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewery’s Chestnut Hill Brown Ale with smoked Gouda cheese, baked in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze.
Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Dorito® corn chips and nacho cheese.

Cherry Bombs Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread.
Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with Lingonberry sauce.

Deep-Fried Avocado Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan Steak marinated in Modist Deviation 004 – Mexican Dark Chocolate Stout beer, grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread.
Double Dose of Pork Belly 100% ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun.

Duck Bacon Wontons Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce.
Fall Guy Breakfast Panini Capicola and scrambled egg topped with white cheddar on ciabatta.
Honey Puffs (Loukamades) Deep-fried dough balls crispy outside and sweet inside, tossed in a sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Italian Bomba Sandwich Beer-braised pork shoulder with prosciutto cotto ham, fontina cheese, giardiniera (Italian relish) and aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll.
Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen.
Memphis Totchos Sliced bananas and sautéed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce.

Mini Sconuts Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella®, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. (Gluten-free)
Mobster’s Caviar Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts, served with whole wheat flatbread crackers.
Pie’n the Sky Malt & Sundae A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced “airplane” cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt

Pizzarito Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara.
Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, mole coloradito sauce and black bean and pineapple relish.
Sonoran Sausage: ONE.BAD.DOG Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce.

Spicy Thai Noodles Rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes. (Gluten-free)
Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair Kernza® flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze.
Sweety’s Churros Sweet potato, cinnamon and nutmeg kneaded into a traditional churro dough, deep-fried and served with a side of chocolate or maple-brown sugar sauce or whipped cream.

Swing Dancer Sandwich Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, served with sliced lemon garnish.
Swine & Spuds Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean Bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce.
Triple Truffle Trotters Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries.

Wild Bill’s Breakfast Bake Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa and a mix of lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro.

 

