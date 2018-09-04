A new “Bachelor” is crowned and it’s … Colton Underwood

For those of you that follow “Bachelor Nation” they’ve finally announced the newest Bachelor … and it’s our first virgin Bachelor, Colton Underwood!

Underwood not only appeared on Becca’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but also on the franchise spinoff, “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“The Bachelor” returns in January. Let’s hope this season isn’t a complete snoozefest!