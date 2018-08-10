New groom saves struggling swimmer MID-wedding!

Imagine it … it’s your wedding day. You’re in your wedding best, and the beach is gorgeous! Out of the corner of your eye, you see a struggling swimmer … what do you do?
Call for help?
Ruin your wedding wear by jumping in?
Ugh? Ugh? We don’t know.

Zac Edwards was getting married on Orange Beach in Alabama when he heard a cry for help. Despite the red flag warnings on the beach, a swimmer was having a major battle with the waves and not fairing so well. As a member of the Coast Guard, Edwards saw that life guards were busy saving other people who decided to ignore the warnings, and took action. Without hesitation he ripped off his tuxedo and dove in the ocean to save the swimmer!

No. This is not an episode of “Bay Watch” this is real life.

Edwards successfully rescued the swimmer. What a hero. Watch the story below.

