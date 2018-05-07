New morning commutes mean more time for New Morning Fun!

Traffic is terrible, and after this weekend of festivities we’re assuming you’ve already noticed tons of construction and road closures. Well, guess what? There’s plenty more where that came from. Beginning mid-June, I-35W will begin a four-month closure that will surely cause a more than a few morning headaches.

We know it’s not the end of the world, and that there are certainly worse problems out there, but massive traffic and construction on your morning commute can certainly start your day with a downhill spiral. So we want to make sure we give you at leads a quick heads up,

There’s a map and shakedown of all the closures on the Strib to help you plan alternative routes. And look on the bright side, while you enjoy your new morning commute you can also enjoy a little more time with The Morning Show and all our “new morning fun!” …see what we did there?