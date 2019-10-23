New Music & Video from Selena Gomez

Break up… make up… break up again. The on-again… off-for-good relationship that we’ve heard about for years between Selena Gomez and (newly married) Justin Bieber is probably the topic of Selena’s new song Lose You To Love Me. And according to Selena

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it, in the thick of healing.

Breaking up is hard to do but it’s good to hear Selena is back to loving herself.

Is it just me or does she give that sort of “laugh to keep from crying” face?

Also, is there a statistic that explains how much faster men get over breaking up than women? Asking for a friend. 😉 I mean, it might help Selena feel better…

– Carissa