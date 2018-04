To commemorate the upcoming marriage of Meghan Markle and???

Loving all the #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle #RoyalWedding2018 memorabilia. Just think some companies should do a little more research first 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jgF2buhfY5

— The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) April 9, 2018