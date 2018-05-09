The new season of 13 Reasons Why debuts on May 18th

Last year, Season One of the Netflix teen drama, 13 Reasons Why, took the world by storm! On March 31, 2017 Netflix released the entire first season, and within a day it became a “must-see,” “please go binge,” “take a day off and watch it all” sensation.

Then came the backlash. Was the show “glamorizing teen suicide” or was it simply there for entertainment and people were reading too much into it?

Fast-forward a little over a year, and we’re not entirely sure where everyone landed on that whole debate, but what we do know is that the official Season Two trailer was released yesterday, and the internet is already buzzing with speculation!

Watch the trailer below, and catch the new season on Friday, May 18th.