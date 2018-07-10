A new way to announce your pregnancy!

Posted by: KS95 July 10, 2018 99 Views

There are several ways you can announce your pregnancy! People use little shoes, balloons, and actual ultrasounds to tell someone they are pregnant, but would you ever announce your pregnancy on the inside of a pizza box?! Because guess what?! That’s what just happened in Albuquerque, NM, and the internet loves it!

We’re not saying it’s the best way to announce something so serious, but hey it worked for this couple. What do need to acknowledge though is that pizza worker who REALLY went above and beyond with the handwriting! Unless pizza is her passion, she should maybe look into something that involves calligraphy. Maybe she can make cards, or wedding announcements, or even ACTUAL baby announcements … on paper not pizza boxes!

