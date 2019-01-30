#NEWSFLASH: Grab your boiling water and throw it in the sky!

It’s the time of year again. You know … when you grab your cup and/or pot of boiling water, throw it in the air outside, and watch it freeze immediately!

We do it every year, and every year we are so pleased with the results. Have you tried this fun little game? If so, what did you think? Did you spark joy in your life?

Check out a few videos of other Midwesterners enjoying this fun little experiment, and maybe try it for yourself if you’ve never done it. But please … use caution and common sense, because it is VERY cold out there.

my mom's boyfriend was just outside in -22° weather throwing hot boiling water into the mf air pic.twitter.com/sgLYaYvQHF — hann (@partyscnes) January 30, 2019

How a science teacher passes the time in a snow day. 🥶 AccuWeather records current air temp at -21°F and wind-chill at -46°F If you do this, make sure you toss it so that the wrong doesn't blow the boiling water back into you. pic.twitter.com/06M61HEa9l — Kathy Peake Morton (@kathyamorton) January 30, 2019

Throwing a pot of boiling water into the air, as one does. pic.twitter.com/NXbHS2hEDp — Nathan Goldbaum (@njgoldbaum) January 30, 2019

Ross + boiling water + -22 degrees pic.twitter.com/tWLzGr47hD — Kelly Teeselink (@kellyteese) January 30, 2019