#NEWSFLASH: Grab your boiling water and throw it in the sky!
Twitter: @DevinWxChase

Posted by: KS95 January 30, 2019 111 Views

It’s the time of year again. You know … when you grab your cup and/or pot of boiling water, throw it in the air outside, and watch it freeze immediately!

We do it every year, and every year we are so pleased with the results. Have you tried this fun little game? If so, what did you think? Did you spark joy in your life?

Check out a few videos of other Midwesterners enjoying this fun little experiment, and maybe try it for yourself if you’ve never done it. But please … use caution and common sense, because it is VERY cold out there.

