NEWSFLASH: Are people hacking your streaming accounts?

Here at KS95 we’re all about streaming services. We even created our top #bingeworthy shows for you to enjoy in this crazy weather! Movies, music, you name it. If you could stream food we would all be ecstatic! But we’ve had a few incidents where we realized we might not be the only one watching …

Now whether that’s because we may or may not have had a few too many and suggested EVERYONE watch the latest trending #bingeworthy show, and then proceeded to give everyone our login at the bar is another story. Either way … if you are feeling like someone might be watching or using your accounts when you’re not around here’s how you can fix it.

IF SOMEONE IS WATCHING YOUR NETFLIX:

From the Netflix home screen, navigate to “Account” on the top right and go to “Viewing Activity” to see if there is content that you don’t recognize. Then go to “Recent Device Streaming Activity” to see a list of recent dates, times, IP addresses, locations, and types of devices that accessed your account. If you go to “Manage Download Devices” to see which devices are authorized to download content and that is also where you can also remove any devices that shouldn’t have these capabilities or “Sign out of all devices.” Now go back to “Account” and change your password.

IF SOMEONE IS WATCHING YOUR HULU:

From the Hulu home screen, go to your screen name at the top right and then click “Account.” That’s where you’ll be able to see every type of device linked to the account and the date it was added. Go to “Privacy and Settings” and then select “Protect Your Account.” That is where you will be given an option to sign out of all devices. Sign out of all devices and then go back to “Account” and change your password.

IF SOMEONE IS WATCHING YOUR AMAZON PRIME:

From the Prime Video home screen, select the “Menu” and then go to “Settings.” Select “Your Devices” and the page will provide a list of any devices that are connected to Amazon Prime Video. You can click “Deregister” to boot any device that you don’t want mooching off of you.

IF SOMEONE IS LISTENING TO YOUR SPOTIFY:

From the Spotify home screen, select “Profile” and then go to “Account.” From there go to “Account Overview” page and then select “Sign Out Everywhere.” Sign back in, go back to “Account” and click “Change Passwords.”