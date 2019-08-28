No collapsing buildings and no flying in the final trailer for Joker

There are many versions of this comic book story and this trailer depicts the “wildly different” version we get from director Todd Phillips. More here.

“It really came from this idea: what if you just did a comic-book movie differently?” Phillips says in a new Los Angeles Times interview. “We all grew up on these character studies and they’re few and far between nowadays. So it was like, ‘Let’s do a deep dive on one of these guys in a real way.’ No one is going to fly in it. No buildings are going to collapse. It’s just going to be on the ground, so to speak.”

Joker is in theaters October 4th. You going?

-Carissa