Nominees for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

Who has your vote for “Video of the Year”?

Video of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd – Reminder

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A.

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration:

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don’t Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

Zayn and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Best Pop:

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

Best Hip Hop:

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I’m The One

Best Dance:

Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay

Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

Calvin Harris – My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MO – Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone

Best Rock:

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace

Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul

Green Day – Bang Bang

Foo Fighters – Run

Best Fight Against the System:

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean – Light

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend – Surefire

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak

Halsey – Now or Never

Best Direction:

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

The Weeknd – Reminder

Best Art Direction:

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd – Reminder

Best Visual Effects:

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Best Choreography:

Kanye West – Fade

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side

Kendrick Lamar – Humble.

Sia – The Greatest

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down

Best Editing:

Future – Mask Off

Young Thug – Wyclef Jean

Lorde – Green Light

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer

The Weeknd – Reminder