Nominees for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

Who has your vote for “Video of the Year”?
Video of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd – Reminder
Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Best New Artist:
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A.
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Best Collaboration:
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don’t Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
Zayn and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Best Pop:
Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus – Malibu
Best Hip Hop:
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Big Sean – Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I’m The One
Best Dance:
Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
Calvin Harris – My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MO – Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone
Best Rock:
Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams
Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace
Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul
Green Day – Bang Bang
Foo Fighters – Run
Best Fight Against the System:
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean – Light
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend – Surefire
Best Cinematography:
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Imagine Dragons – Thunder
Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak
Halsey – Now or Never
Best Direction:
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd – Reminder
Best Art Direction:
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd – Reminder
Best Visual Effects:
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Best Choreography:
Kanye West – Fade
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side
Kendrick Lamar – Humble.
Sia – The Greatest
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down
Best Editing:
Future – Mask Off
Young Thug – Wyclef Jean
Lorde – Green Light
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer
The Weeknd – Reminder