Norfolk police department lip syncs to Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk”

Since when did police departments spend their time lip sync battling?! Is that a thing now?! It’s kinda great.

Around 40 police officers from Norfolk, Virginia decided to spend their lunch break recording this “one-take,” lip sync to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” after being challenged by Texas’ Corinth Police Department (who performed Miley Cyrus’ “Party in U.S.A”), and they pretty much nailed it!

The video which has only been up for a few days has somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 million views. HOLY SMOKES! And now Norfolk PD has decided to challenge the Seattle Police Department, Norfolk Constabulary, Virginia Beach Police Department, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department!

Good luck, everyone! The Norfolk crew set the bar very high!

See the challengers below:

