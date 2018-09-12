North Dakota golf course uses drones for beverage service!

Gone are the days of waiting for the beverage cart at your local golf course! The future is here and it is drone service!

At King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, ND players will soon be able to have their delicious refreshments served to them by a drone for a mere $3! Using an app, players will order and in about 10 minute a drone will be there to lower their snacks and libations down on a rope.

Sure there will still be the run of the mill employee roaming the area in an old school beverage cart, but why wait?!

Watch the video below:

