Not Everything On The Internet Is True!??!

I know. It’s hard to believe. But, the internet is not the ‘truth net’.

Example, I saw this very cool new piece of technology! “Sign Me Up”! I said to myself! After all , they have raised over half a million dollars already, so it must be real!

But, after actually doing some research, I discovered that this seemingly wonderful new bracelet phone thingy, wasn’t all it claimed to be.

Look before you leap.

-Darrin