Nothing can stop a man and his squirrel friend!

The Brooklyn Park police department released a video yesterday (Thursday, October 4th) about a young man and a squirrel.

While on a routine patrol the officers came across a young man outside his vehicle crouched down near the curb. Apparently he almost ran the squirrel over, and stopped to try and help the little furry friend.

You’ll just have to watch the video, but you literally can’t make these things up! And this video is just too darn cute!