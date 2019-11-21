NSYNC vs Pentatonix vs David Archuleta: Which “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” is the best?

NSYNC vs Pentatonix vs David Archuleta: Which “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” is the best?

Posted by: KS95 November 21, 2019 96 Views

WAAAAY back on November 29, 1998 NSYNC released a little song, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” as the first and only single from their second studio album, Home for Christmas. It immediately became a holiday classic. Just under 10 years later in 2017, the acapella group Pentatonix released their version of the song. And now, former American Idol contestant David Archuleta released his version of the song.

But with all these versions floating around, which version is truly the best? Our social media manager, Noah is a “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” purist and firmly believes NSYNC’s version is and will always be the best version, but what do you think? Listen to each version below and let us know.

First up, the original.

NSYNC’s Version:

AND NOW …

Pentatonix Version:

AND NOW …

David Archuleta’s Version:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules