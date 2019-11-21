NSYNC vs Pentatonix vs David Archuleta: Which “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” is the best?

WAAAAY back on November 29, 1998 NSYNC released a little song, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” as the first and only single from their second studio album, Home for Christmas. It immediately became a holiday classic. Just under 10 years later in 2017, the acapella group Pentatonix released their version of the song. And now, former American Idol contestant David Archuleta released his version of the song.

But with all these versions floating around, which version is truly the best? Our social media manager, Noah is a “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” purist and firmly believes NSYNC’s version is and will always be the best version, but what do you think? Listen to each version below and let us know.

First up, the original.

NSYNC’s Version:



AND NOW …

Pentatonix Version:



AND NOW …

David Archuleta’s Version:

