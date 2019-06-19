NYC subway riders band together for impromptu Backstreet Boys sing-along!

Here in the midwest, we don’t experience the subway system every day like people in New York City. Sure, we have buses and light rails, but until you’ve been on packed, sweaty, underground subway car you don’t really know what hell on earth might be like. But every now and then we get a glimmer of hope from our friends in the New York subway system, and this one came in the form of an impromptu sing-along!

After having a particularly tough week, Twitter user Joel Wertheimer (aka @wertwhile) got on the subway prepared for another drab ride. That’s when a shirtless man with a boombox boarded blasting Backstreet Boys’ hit song, “I Want It That Way” prompting a train car sing-along.

Watch the video below: