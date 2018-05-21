The Obamas are coming to Netflix

Posted by: KS95 May 21, 2018

It seems that the Obamas have moved from the White House and will soon be in your house … well, kinda. According to a tweet from Netflix yesterday, it seems former president Barack and former first lady Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for the streaming media company.

While specific details about the deal haven’t been released just yet, we do know that the content will be available to Netflix’s 125 million members in 190 countries.

