Octavia Spencer stars in the chilling new film, “Ma”

When you think of “horror film,” you certainly don’t also think of Octavia Spencer but yet … here we are! Octavia Spencer stars in a strange new horror film, “Ma!”

Directed by Tate Taylor and produced by Jason Blum, “Ma” features Sue Ann (Spencer) a longer who keeps to herself in a small Ohio town, and starts inviting neighborhood teenagers to come party at her house. Yeah … already a red flag. What starts off as not-so-innocent high school shenanigans, quickly turns into a white knuckle thrill ride with Spencer at the wheel.

Watch the trailer below, and get ready because “Ma” hits theaters May 31!

