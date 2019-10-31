October 31: Smarter Than Staci?

October 31: Smarter Than Staci?

Posted by: KS95 October 31, 2019 19 Views

Each day Staci takes on a KS95 listener to see who’s smarter. Hutch asks 5 questions – if Staci gets more correct, they take caller 9 for the daily prize. If the STS contestant gets more correct, he/she wins the daily prize. Think you’re smarter than Staci?

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules