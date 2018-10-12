“The Office” inspired Halloween costume for babies

First and foremost, this costume isn’t real. So you can feel free to sign out of your Amazon account right now. But, when we asked what TV show needed a reboot a lot of your said “The Office” so we present you with Kevin Malone from “The Office” … on Chili Day!

Instagram user Adam The Creator thought it would be hilarious to post a very convincing Photoshopped picture of an Amazon baby costume listed under, “Paper company accountant spilling a pot of chili” and the internet loved it!

