An official biography for Anthony Bourdain will be released in 2019

It’s only been a few weeks since his death, but already there are talks of making his biography. Earlier this morning, Paula Forbes (a cookbook author) tweeted the news.

According to ye olde Publishers Marketplace, @LaurieWoolever is editing Bourdain: The Oral Biography, “an authorized portrait of the writer, veteran chef and television traveler, built from stories shared by those who knew him best” for Ecco. Fall 2019 — Paula Forbes (@paulaforbes) June 27, 2018

According to the tweet, Bourdain: The Oral Biography will be published in the fall of 2019 by Ecco Books, and his former assistant Laurie Woolever will edit the book.

…well that took no time at all!