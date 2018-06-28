An official biography for Anthony Bourdain will be released in 2019
It’s only been a few weeks since his death, but already there are talks of making his biography. Earlier this morning, Paula Forbes (a cookbook author) tweeted the news.

According to the tweet, Bourdain: The Oral Biography will be published in the fall of 2019 by Ecco Books, and his former assistant Laurie Woolever will edit the book.

…well that took no time at all!

