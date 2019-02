Oh, so Minnesotan! This guy is shoveling his driveway in hockey skates!

Meet Josh!

He decided to work smarter and not harder by wearing hockey skates to shovel the driveway! If this isn’t one of the most Minnesotan things you see this week, please share with us what you find!

The video is going viral for obvious reasons, and we’re pretty sure there’s a few people that have suddenly added this to the good ole’ idea list.

Watch the video below: